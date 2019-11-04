Uber's losses shrink as bookings spike

Uber parked its third earnings release as a public company Monday, knocking its net loss down from $5.2 billion last quarter to $1.2 billion.

The ride-sharing/food delivery/shipping company did see revenue growth rise to 30 percent compared to 14 percent a year ago. And consumers were very busy using the Uber app with gross bookings soaring some by $3.7 billion to $16.5 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 31.08 -0.29 -0.92%

While several Wall Street analysts were anticipating active monthly users of around 105 million, Uber reported that number came in at 103, but good enough for a 26 percent increase in this area.

Uber raised guidance for its full-year 2019, saying it expects adjusted net revenue to accelerate in the fourth quarter. The company upped its guidance by $250 million, saying it now expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion for the year.