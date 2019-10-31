UAW President Gary Jones' associate charged in embezzlement scandal: report

A top associate of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S., making him the 12th person charged in a single federal investigation, The Detroit Free Press' Robert Snell reported on Thursday.

Edward "Nick" Robinson is the official close to Jones, whose own home was raided by the feds in August.

FOX Business' inquires to the UAW were not returned at the time of publication.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.09 -0.81 -2.15% F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.55 +0.01 +0.18% FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 15.26 +0.28 +1.87%

The news comes shortly after the UAW ended a roughly six-week-long strike against General Motors. This week, it also reached an agreement with Ford.

