UAW President Gary Jones' associate charged in embezzlement scandal: report

Jones' own home home was raided by the feds in August.

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls &amp; Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.video

GM-UAW contract approved, ending the strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls & Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.

A top associate of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S., making him the 12th person charged in a single federal investigation, The Detroit Free Press' Robert Snell reported on Thursday.

Edward "Nick" Robinson is the official close to Jones, whose own home was raided by the feds in August.

FOX Business' inquires to the UAW were not returned at the time of publication.

The news comes shortly after the UAW ended a roughly six-week-long strike against General Motors. This week, it also reached an agreement with Ford.

