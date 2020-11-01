Stock futures trend higher ahead of election, oil hit by COVID-19 lockdowns

U.S. stock futures turned higher late Sunday evening after opening little changed as investors readied for what is considered the most-anticipated presidential election in history.

STOCK FUTURES TRADE LOWER

Dow Futures were up 6 points or less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up the same as of 2:00 a.m. ET.

This after U.S. equities posted their worst week since March as large-cap tech, which accounts for nearly 20% of the S&P 500, saw a sharp drop following a mixed earnings season and a basket of cautious outlooks.

The 2020 election, along with rising COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe and the U.K., will remain in focus early Monday.

THE STOCK MARKET IS PREDICTING THIS ABOUT THE U.S. ELECTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26501.6 -157.51 -0.59% SP500 S&P 500 3269.96 -40.15 -1.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10911.59093 -274.00 -2.45%

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is higher by 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was off 0.1%.

In deal news, investors will get the first chance to react to confirmation on Friday evening that Dunkin Brands will be taken private in an $8.7 billion dollar deal led by Inspire Brands, parent of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In.

DUNKIN' BRANDS TO GO PRIVATE IN $8.76B DEAL BY ARBY'S OWNER

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNKN DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP 99.71 -1.39 -1.37%

In other corporate news, Delta's CFO Paul Jacobson is departing to become the finance chief of General Motors Co. and will report directly to CEO Mary Barra.

GENERAL MOTORS POACHES DELTA CFO TO FILL FINANCE SEAT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 34.53 -0.36 -1.03% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 30.64 -0.12 -0.39%

OIL UNDER PRESSURE

In commodities, oil prices remained under pressure with West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipping below the $35 per barrel level amid demand concerns tied to renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in France, Germany and the U.K.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 25.25 -0.35 -1.37%

ECONOMIC CALENDAR HIGHLIGHTS THE FED AND AUTO SALES

In economic news, reports on ISM Manufacturing and construction spending will be closely watched Monday, along with U.S. auto sales and factory orders out Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting and announce its first interest rate decision following the election. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also hold a press conference followed by a Q&A session.

Friday, the monthly jobs report for October will be released with economists forecasting the addition of 661,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 7.9%

