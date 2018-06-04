US stocks gear up for higher open on economic optimism

U.S. stock futures pointed toward a higher open on Monday with traders looking past trade concerns and focusing on Friday’s bullish jobs report.

The U.S. added 223,000 jobs in May, pushing the May unemployment rate down to 3.8%, an 18-year low. The positive jobs report suggested that the economy still has plenty of room to run.

Meanwhile, over the weekend finance ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K. expressed their “unanimous concern and disappointment” with the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

Tariffs and trade will likely dominate the conversation at the meeting of leaders of the G7 nations this Friday and Saturday in Canada.

The only economic data due Monday is factory orders, due at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve is in a blackout period ahead of its June 12-13 meeting, therefore there will be no Fed speeches.

Oil prices were lower on Monday. Data released last week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showed that in March, U.S. oil production climbed to 10.47 million barrels per day, a monthly record.