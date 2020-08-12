Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

U.S. leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15%

U.S. Trade Rep says European Union has not taken appropriate actions

close
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses the trade deals President Trump intends to pursue and the Boeing-Airbus case litigated by the WTO.video

Lighthizer: Boeing-Airbus case may lead to US increasing tariffs on Europe

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses the trade deals President Trump intends to pursue and the Boeing-Airbus case litigated by the WTO.

WASHINGTON - The federal government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Continue Reading Below

AIRBUS DELIVERIES DIVE IN CORONAVIRUS-HIT FIRST HALF OF YEAR

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the EU had not taken actions necessary to come into compliance with World Trade Organization decisions, and Washington would initiate a new process to try to reach a long-term solution.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lighthizer's office said it would modify its list of $7.5 billion of affected European products to remove certain goods from Greece and Britain, adding an equivalent amount of goods from Germany and France.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS