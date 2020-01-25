Expand / Collapse search
U.S. to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China: WSJ

Charter flight to bring Americans home

Reuters
Former deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services Chris Meekins shares his insights on the coronavirus outbreak. video

People in US are ‘more scared’ of coronavirus than needed: Former HHS official

(Reuters) - The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Stree Journal reported on Saturday.

An official uses an infrared thermometer on a traveler at a health screening checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in southern China's Hubei province, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Emily Wang)

The plane, with around 230 people, will carry diplomats from the U.S. consulate as well as U.S. citizens and their families, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Washington was given approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days, the newspaper said. The U.S. also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, it said.

