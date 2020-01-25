U.S. to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China: WSJ

(Reuters) - The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Stree Journal reported on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

XI CALLS SITUATION GRAVE AS CHINA SCRAMBLES TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The plane, with around 230 people, will carry diplomats from the U.S. consulate as well as U.S. citizens and their families, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

OIL PLUNGES AS CORONAVRUS OUTBREAK THREATENS DEMAND

Washington was given approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days, the newspaper said. The U.S. also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, it said.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE