Tyson Foods to reopen pork plant in Iowa

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Tyson Foods will begin limited operation of its largest pork plant on Thursday.

The Waterloo, Iowa facility was closed more than two weeks ago because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tyson said workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented.

The plant has been closed since April 22, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN 'CAN'T BE MEASURED': TYSON FOODS CEO

The Tyson plant has the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day. That accounts for 3.9 percent of the U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 56.99 +1.67 +3.02%

All those who will return to work have been tested for COVID-19, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Those who have tested positive will remain on sick leave until they can return to work.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.