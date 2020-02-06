Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Tyson Foods helped by swine fever in China, but misses sales expectations

'The effects of African swine fever are beginning to materialize,' CEO says

Dow Jones Newswires
close
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on China's decision to not tax U.S. pork exports due to an African swine flu epidemic.video

Agriculture Secretary on swine flu in China: We are working feverishly to keep it out of the US

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on China's decision to not tax U.S. pork exports due to an African swine flu epidemic.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported weaker-than-expected sales for its latest quarter, but said it was helped by a flu in China that has resulted in producers there culling millions of pigs.

Continue Reading Below

The meat processor said Thursday sales rose to $10.82 billion for its fiscal first quarter from $10.19 billion a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted sales of $11.06 billion for the latest period.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSNTYSON FOODS INC.81.76-2.35-2.80%

Tyson reported a quarterly profit of $557 million, or $1.52 a share, up from $551 million, or $1.50 a share, a year earlier.

CHINA PORK TARIFFS RUINED 'OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME' FOR US FARMERS

Tyson's adjusted profit of $1.66 a share was three cents more than the consensus estimate.

"Our Beef and Pork segments performed well as the effects of African swine fever are beginning to materialize," CEO Noel White said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tyson executives have said they expect the swine flu to help its business by bolstering exports and pushing up prices for meats.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO 