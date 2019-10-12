Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Weather

Typhoon, earthquake and tornado hit Japan, shutting down cities with evacuations

FOXBusiness
close
A number of natural disasters struck Japan Saturday, October 12, 2019.video

Japan Typhoon Hagibis

A number of natural disasters struck Japan Saturday, October 12, 2019.

People living near Tokyo, and across Japan, were on the highest alert Saturday, with heavy downpours flooding the area as multiple natural disasters struck the island.

Continue Reading Below

Image 1 of 7

People watch the Isuzu River swollen by Typhoon Hagibis, in Ise, central Japan Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.  (Kyodo News via AP)

As Typhoon Hagibis (which translates to “speed” in Filipino) approached landfall, the U.S. Geological Survey registered a 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of Tokyo. It was considered to be a deep quake, which can cause less damage compared to more shallow ones.

A tornado also ripped through Chiba, a town north of Tokyo. At least five people were injured.

Destroyed house and vehicle are seen following a strong wind in Ichihara, Chiba, near Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades, with streets and trains stations unus

According to local reports, at least one person has died as a result of the typhoon and more than 50 were injured.

At the time of this publication, four people were reported missing.

People living near rivers were advised to seek shelter in higher levels of sturdy buildings if they were unable to evacuate in time.

Events including Rugby World Cup matches and concerts were canceled along with flights and trains in the area.

Image 1 of 3

Japan's rugby team player Jiwon Koo, carries teammate James Moore in a flooded walkway at a stadium in Tokyo as the team practices ahead of their match against Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades, with streets and trains stations unusually quiet Saturday as rain poured over the city. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)

Cancellations included Japan Airlines and Nippon Airways, which grounded many of its domestic and international flights from the country’s main airports.

Also closed was the Tokyo Disneyland, along with a number of department stores and smaller shops throughout Tokyo.

The last devastating typhoon in the region struck Tokyo in 1958, killing more than 1,200 people and flooding half a million homes.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS. COM ...

OCTOBER BLIZZARD PROMPTS EMERGENCY ACTION IN NORTH DAKOTA
FILM AND TV PRODUCTIONS HALTED AS CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE
PG&E SHAREHOLDERS COULD GET WIPED OUT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE