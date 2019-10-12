Typhoon, earthquake and tornado hit Japan, shutting down cities with evacuations

People living near Tokyo, and across Japan, were on the highest alert Saturday, with heavy downpours flooding the area as multiple natural disasters struck the island.

As Typhoon Hagibis (which translates to “speed” in Filipino) approached landfall, the U.S. Geological Survey registered a 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of Tokyo. It was considered to be a deep quake, which can cause less damage compared to more shallow ones.

A tornado also ripped through Chiba, a town north of Tokyo. At least five people were injured.

According to local reports, at least one person has died as a result of the typhoon and more than 50 were injured.

At the time of this publication, four people were reported missing.

People living near rivers were advised to seek shelter in higher levels of sturdy buildings if they were unable to evacuate in time.

Events including Rugby World Cup matches and concerts were canceled along with flights and trains in the area.

Cancellations included Japan Airlines and Nippon Airways, which grounded many of its domestic and international flights from the country’s main airports.

Also closed was the Tokyo Disneyland, along with a number of department stores and smaller shops throughout Tokyo.

The last devastating typhoon in the region struck Tokyo in 1958, killing more than 1,200 people and flooding half a million homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

