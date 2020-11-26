Expand / Collapse search
Twitter claims it has reversed ban of link to Sidney Powell's Georgia election lawsuit

Plaintiffs seek to decertify the state's 2020 election results

Senators question Facebook, Twitter CEO's on election interference and censorship

Twitter claims it has reversed its censorship of a link to the lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell that seeks to change the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday evening, alleges multiple constitutional violations, citing experts, fact witnesses and statistical improbabilities within the results. The plaintiffs seek to decertify the 2020 election results in the state and have Trump declared the winner.

“The URL referenced was mistakenly marked under our unsafe links policy — this action has now been reversed,” a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business. The warning still appeared when FOX Business clicked on the link.

Twitter says it sometimes takes action to block links to content outside Twitter. Links are blocked if they are deemed to be malicious and used to steal personal information, spam that mislead people or disrupt their experience or violate Twitter’s rules.

Twitter, and other technology companies including Facebook and Google, have in recent months come under fire from Republican lawmakers who argue the companies unfairly target posts from conservatives.

CEO Jack Dorsey testified earlier this month that between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11 Twitter labeled or removed 300,000 false or misleading tweets about the election. More than 50 tweets from President Trump have been labeled since Election Day.

Twitter’s censorship of conservative voices has been a boon for competing social media platform Parler, which in the days after the election shot up to No. 1 in Apple’s App Store for the first time.