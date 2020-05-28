Twitter also fact-checks China official on coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Twitter on Wednesday added fact-checking warnings to tweets by a Chinese government spokesman which falsely accused the US government of causing the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post.

This comes after the Post confronted Twitter with what could be seen as a double-standard after the social media company put fact-check warnings on tweets by President Trump.

That involved a pair of tweets from Trump that said mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud.

Trump called into question the political bias of the social media giant.

The latest warnings involved Zhao Lijian’s tweets from March blaming the U.S. for the pandemic.

Twitter said in a statement to the Post that “The tweets in question contain potentially misleading and harmful content about COVID-19 and have been labeled to provide additional context to the public."

In one tweet, Zhao linked to an article and said the virus originated in the U.S. It is now tagged.

In the other, Zhao said "It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan."

Zhao's tweets have a warnings saying “Get the facts about COVID-19.”

The White House says Trump will sign an executive order pertaining to social media companies on Thursday. This comes after Trump threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices.