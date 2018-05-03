Twitter advises 330M users to change passwords after glitch

Twitter on Thursday asked its 330 million users to change their password on the service after a glitch exposed some passwords on the company’s internal network.

“We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log,” Twitter Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal wrote in a blog post. “We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone. Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

Twitter had a user base of roughly 330 million monthly active users at the end of its 2017 fiscal year. The company did not say how many account passwords may have been exposed because of the glitch.

The company added that it had found “no reason to believe password information ever left Twitter’s systems or was misused by anyone.”

Twitter shares fell about 1% in post-market trading. The social media company’s stock is up more than 20% so far this year.

The glitch occurred as several other prominent companies contend with the fallout from data breaches of various magnitudes. Facebook has been under significant pressure since it disclosed a breach that impacted up to 87 million customers in March.

Other companies to experience data breaches in recent months include Panera Bread, Delta Air Lines and Sears.