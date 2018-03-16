Trump's possible China tariffs bring loud protests _ in US

article

President Donald Trump is considering sweeping tariffs on imports from China, with an announcement possible as early as next week. And that has industry groups and some lawmakers scrambling to prevent the next front in a potential trade war that could reverberate across the U.S. economy.

Early indications from the White House have officials braced for tariffs across a wide variety of consumer goods, from clothing to electronics, and even on imported parts for products made in the U.S. The size and scope remain under debate, but the Chamber of Commerce is warning that annual tariffs of as much as $60 billion on Chinese goods would be "devastating."

Trump's focus on China, after announcing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, could be arguably more consequential, both at home and abroad.