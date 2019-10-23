Rick Perry: Trump made US energy powerhouse

Energy Secretary Rick Perry told FOX Business that President Trump is making good on his promise to make America the world's leader in liquefied natural gas also known as LNG for short.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT $19.23 -0.14 (-0.72%)

“What the president's doing today in Pennsylvania is to remind people that he's doing what he said he would do,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “Reduce the regulatory burden, be able to speed up economic development in these places that are blessed with these natural resources, like the Marcellus and the Utica Shale in Pennsylvania -- that's the third-largest oil field in the world.”

The value and scale of resources available on U.S. soil is a ‘national security issue,’ he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“I cannot express how important from a national security standpoint developing that Appalachian region is,” Perry said. “And the president knows that he supports that and it’s one of the things he's going to be talking about today. Adding value to that product and then shipping it around the world to give America this geopolitical impact that we've not had maybe ever.”

Trump also plans to discuss Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan to ban fracking if she is elected. In Perry’s opinion, Warren’s plan is “shortsighted.” In Texas, which is the 12th largest economy in the world, emissions dropped “drastically” thanks to fracking.

“NOx and Sox, carbon dioxide down by 20 percent … because we made this massive transition over to LNG and getting away from those old inefficient plants,” he said while also stressing that Europe could improve their own climate challenges if they used more LNG.

Perry resigned his cabinet position last week, a move that he says was in the works for some time.

President Trump nominated Dan Brouillette to replace Perry.

“I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy,” Trump wrote in a tweet last week. "Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE