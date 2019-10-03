Trump: WTO ruling in tariff case a 'nice victory' for US

President Trump on Thursday applauded the World Trade Organization’s decision to allow the U.S. to place tariffs on $7.5 billion of European Union goods.

“The U.S. won a $7.5 Billion award from the World Trade Organization against the European Union, who has for many years treated the USA very badly on Trade due to Tariffs, Trade Barriers, and more,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “This case going on for years, a nice victory!”

The WTO ruled Wednesday that Airbus, the European rival to U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, received illegal subsidies. The U.S. said it will impose 10 percent tariffs on aircraft and 25 percent on food and industrial products. The levies on French wine, Italian cheese and other items are set to take effect Oct. 18.

“For years, Europe has been providing massive subsidies to Airbus that have seriously injured the U.S. aerospace industry and our workers,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Wednesday. “Finally, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO has confirmed that the United States is entitled to impose countermeasures in response to the EU’s illegal subsidies.”