Trump warns about impact for Canada of tax on cars

President Donald Trump says he does not want to hurt Canada's economy but also warns that if he imposes taxes on cars it would be "devastating" for the neighboring country.

Speaking to reporters Friday on Air Force Once, he said: "I don't want to do anything bad to Canada. I can — all I have to do is tax cars — it would be devastating."

He also said he wants to make a "fair deal" with Canada.

Trump spoke while Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was meeting in Washington with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Last week, the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. But those talks excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country.