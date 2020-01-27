Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

Bartiromo: Trump to sign USMCA trade deal into law Wednesday

Trump will reportedly sign the deal during a ceremony at the White House

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump will sign the USMCA into law on Wednesday, sources tell FOXBusiness’ Maria Bartiromo.video

Trump to sign USMCA into law Wednesday: Maria Bartiromo

President Trump will sign the USMCA into law on Wednesday, sources tell FOXBusiness’ Maria Bartiromo.

President Trump will sign the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) into law on Wednesday, sources tell FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Continue Reading Below

Trump is expected to sign the deal during a ceremony at the White House, according to Reuters. Invitations were reportedly sent out to lawmakers across the nation.

TRADE DEALS POSITION US FARMERS FOR ‘RECORD YEAR OF EXPORTS’: US AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

The ceremony would come during the Senate impeachment trial’s second week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Senate voted 89-10 to pass the landmark trade deal last week sending it to the president’s desk. Trump’s signature is the last step before being implemented. The House voted 385 to 41 to approve it in December.

The USMCA has been ratified by Mexico, but still needs to be approved by Canada.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS