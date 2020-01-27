Bartiromo: Trump to sign USMCA trade deal into law Wednesday

President Trump will sign the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) into law on Wednesday, sources tell FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Trump is expected to sign the deal during a ceremony at the White House, according to Reuters. Invitations were reportedly sent out to lawmakers across the nation.

The ceremony would come during the Senate impeachment trial’s second week.

The Senate voted 89-10 to pass the landmark trade deal last week sending it to the president’s desk. Trump’s signature is the last step before being implemented. The House voted 385 to 41 to approve it in December.

The USMCA has been ratified by Mexico, but still needs to be approved by Canada.

