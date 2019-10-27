Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Trump: US securing Syrian oil for three reasons

By FOXBusiness
close
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself as U.S. special forces raided the ISIS leader's compound; President Trump answers questions from reporters.video

President Trump takes questions on takedown of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself as U.S. special forces raided the ISIS leader's compound; President Trump answers questions from reporters.

President Trump said he intends to secure Syrian oil fields for three reasons.

Continue Reading Below

"The oil is so valuable for many reasons," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room after announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. "It fueled ISIS, number one. Number two, it helps the Kurds, because it's basically been taken away from the Kurds. And number three, it can help us. We should be able to keep some also."

He repeated that he may try to persuade an American energy company to extract the oil and bring it to market, though so far no company has publicly expressed interest in taking on the risks associated with working in the country.

The U.S. "may have to fight for the oil," he said. "It's OK."

He said anyone trying to take the oil will have a "helluva fight" on their hands.

Image 1 of 4

U.S. military convoy drives the he town of Qamishli, north Syria, by a poster showing Syrain President Bashar Aassad Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019. A U.S. convoy of over a dozen vehicles was spotted driving south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the convoy, saying it arrived earlier from Iraq. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

The oil fields are in territory now controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said from the White House briefing room after Trump's remarks.

He called securing the oil "good, commonsense foreign policy."

"The way he secured this, it's a win-win," Graham said.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

AL-BAGHDADI KILLED: HERE'S HOW MUCH BOUNTY THE US WAS OFFERING FOR ISIS LEADER
US RAMPS UP MILITARY PRESENCE IN OIL-RICH SAUDI ARABIA

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday harshly criticized the U.S. decision to send armored vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to protect oil fields, calling it "banditry."

A U.S. convoy of over a dozen vehicles was spotted driving south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE