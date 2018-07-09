Trump travels, bank earnings, inflation reports all in the week ahead

Earnings season for the banks will be a big focus for the markets, but before that happens at the end of the week, there are several market moving events to focus on.

On Monday night, President Trump will announce his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump will arrive in Brussels on Tuesday night for the NATO Summit. As tensions grow between the U.S. and European allies, a focus will reportedly be to get members to boost their defense budgets.

In the U.S., earnings are expected from PepsiCo.

The Allen & Co. Conference in Sun Valley gets underway on Wednesday. The media finance conference typically features business leaders, political figures, and major figures in the philanthropic and cultural areas. It has been the birthplace of some major deal making.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will participates in a Brooklyn Town Hall on issues related to the local economy and efforts around community and workforce development.

The first of the week’s inflation-related reports will be the latest read on producer prices.

President Trump’s trip to the UK begins on Thursday. On the two-day trip, Trump is expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth as well as Prime Minister Theresa May.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak at the Global Interdependence Center Tenth Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel on immigration before the Worthington International Festival,

Reports are due on consumer prices and weekly jobless claims.

The week ends with the start of the earnings season for banks with results scheduled from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Economic reports include import/export prices and consumer sentiment.