Trump touts 'miracle' US economy

President Trump on Friday declared the U.S. economy a “miracle.”

“So the unemployment numbers just came out, and they’re the best numbers we’ve had in over 50 years,” Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One.

“The unemployment number is down to 3.5 percent, so that goes way, way back. We haven’t had numbers like this in a long time.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday that the U.S. economy added 136,000 nonfarm jobs in September as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, its lowest in 50 years. Additionally, average hourly earnings rose at a 2.9 percent year-over-year rate to $28.09.

“Wages are up,” the president said. “When I was running, wages were nowhere. They were going down and people were having two or three jobs and they were making less money than they made 20 years before.”

The president also touted the strength of the U.S. economy, which grew at a 2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, compared to both Europe and Asia. China’s economy grew at a 6.2 percent rate, but it was the weakest growth in 27 years. The eurozone’s economy grew at 1.1 percent.

“Europe is not doing well,” Trump said. “Asia is doing poorly, to put it mildly. And we continue to do very well. We’re the miracle.”