Trump to talk ethanol, boost GOP candidates at Iowa rally

President Donald Trump traveled to Iowa Tuesday to boost Republican candidates and roll out new summer fuel standards.

Trump's rally in Council Bluffs, across the Missouri river from Omaha, Nebraska, marked the latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to November's midterm congressional elections. Trump was expected to try to boost support for GOP Rep. David Young and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who face tough re-election fights.

The event comes as Trump is announcing a long-expected move to lift the federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends. The change is a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

It's also seen as a reward for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who led the contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa praised Trump outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon, saying, "Mr. President, thank you so much for maintaining your commitment to Iowa's farmers."

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington.