Trump to provide update on China trade deal next week

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump will give an update next week on how trade relations are progressing between the United States and China amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has had some tough talk about China and its role in the coronavirus outbreak which started in Wuhan, China.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump will have details on the first phase of the deal that was signed earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the president said that China is buying a lot of farm products. "They were going to buy $50 billion worth, the most they ever bought was 15 or 16 and now they are going to 50," said Trump. " $250 billion overall, that's never happened. No president has ever talked about that."

TRUMP THREATENS NEW TARIFFS ON CHINA AS U.S. MULLS RETALIATORY ACTION OVER VIRUS OUTBREAK

"We're watching the deal very closely. They understand. They have a deal and hopefully they are going to keep it," added Trump. "They may or they may not, we'll see."

Trump signed a first phase of a multibillion-dollar trade deal with China in January.

That part involved cutting some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for more purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The U.S. did keep some tariffs in place to maintain leverage over China for a Phase 2 trade deal.