Your favorite foods and alcohol from Europe could get a lot more expensive

President Donald Trump's win at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday cleared him to hit the European Union with a broad swath of tariffs in retaliation for the trading block granting illegal subsidies to the aircraft maker Airbus.

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration will hit back at the E.U. with a 10 percent tariff on commercial aircraft and a 25 percent tariff on some of Americans' favorite European goods, such as Scotch whiskey, French wine and Italian cheeses.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the beloved European imports that will see a 25 percent price hike on Oct. 18:

Food

Virtually all cheeses and dairy from the E.U. This includes cheddar and stilton from the U.K., and Romano, Reggiano, parmesan and provolone from Italy. Yogurt, butter and some oils also fall into this category.

Many pork products from E.U. countries, both fresh and frozen, will also be subject to tariffs.

Booze

A U.S. favorite, Scotch single malt whiskeys, will be hit with a 25 percent price tariff, along with wines from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. Those four countries will also see their olive exports taxed.

Other goods

Germany's roasted coffee, both regular and decaf, will be hit with a 25 percent tariff. A wide variety of knives and hand tools from the country, including axes, sheers, welding equipment and large mechanical backhoes will also be tariffed. So too will printed books and lithographs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

From the U.K., tariffs will hit virtually any kind of sweater made from natural and man-made materials, including cashmere, wool and knits. Fine British suits will also be taxed, including men's suits of natural and man-made materials, and women's sleep and swimwear. Blankets and bed linens will also see their prices go up.

Read the full tariff breakdown here.