Your favorite foods and alcohol from Europe could get a lot more expensive

By Alexander LockieFOXBusiness
White House assistant for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro discusses the WTO ruling, the market drop and the USMCA. video

Peter Navarro on US, EU trade fight: No fears of a tit-for-tat retaliation

President Donald Trump's win at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday cleared him to hit the European Union with a broad swath of tariffs in retaliation for the trading block granting illegal subsidies to the aircraft maker Airbus.

The Trump administration will hit back at the E.U. with a 10 percent tariff on commercial aircraft and a 25 percent tariff on some of Americans' favorite European goods, such as Scotch whiskey, French wine and Italian cheeses.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the beloved European imports that will see a 25 percent price hike on Oct. 18:

Food

A large selection of different French and Italian cheeses on the counter of a small store at the Aligre Market (Marche d'Aligre) in the Bastille district. Paris, France

Virtually all cheeses and dairy from the E.U. This includes cheddar and stilton from the U.K., and Romano, Reggiano, parmesan and provolone from Italy. Yogurt, butter and some oils also fall into this category.

Many pork products from E.U. countries, both fresh and frozen, will also be subject to tariffs.

Booze 

CustomerÂs hand holding whiskey shot and bartenderÂs hand holding empty shot glass

A U.S. favorite, Scotch single malt whiskeys, will be hit with a 25 percent price tariff, along with wines from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. Those four countries will also see their olive exports taxed.

Other goods

Germany's roasted coffee, both regular and decaf, will be hit with a 25 percent tariff. A wide variety of knives and hand tools from the country, including axes, sheers, welding equipment and large mechanical backhoes will also be tariffed. So too will printed books and lithographs.

From the U.K., tariffs will hit virtually any kind of sweater made from natural and man-made materials, including cashmere, wool and knits. Fine British suits will also be taxed, including men's suits of natural and man-made materials, and women's sleep and swimwear. Blankets and bed linens will also see their prices go up.

Read the full tariff breakdown here.

