Trump: Stock market 'would've crashed' if Clinton won in 2016

President Trump, in his remarks about his impeachment acquittal on Thursday afternoon, claimed the stock market would have crashed if Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated him in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading Below

"If we didn't win, the stock market would've crashed," he said. "The market was going up a lot before the election ... and then it went up tremendously from the time we won to the time we took office."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the heart of the impeachment case is the allegation that Trump intentionally withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest natural gas company, while his father was vice president.

Trump has maintained that he acted appropriately.

The Senate on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to acquit Trump of two impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Stocks climbed to record highs on Thursday, with all three major averages notching their best levels of the session during Trump's White House address.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS