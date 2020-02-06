Expand / Collapse search
Trump: Stock market 'would've crashed' if Clinton won in 2016

Trump took credit for the strength of the stock market on Thursday

President Trump discusses the positive gains of the stock market under his presidency and contrasts it to what might have happened had he not been elected.

President Trump, in his remarks about his impeachment acquittal on Thursday afternoon, claimed the stock market would have crashed if Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated him in the 2016 election.

"If we didn't win, the stock market would've crashed," he said. "The market was going up a lot before the election ... and then it went up tremendously from the time we won to the time we took office."

At the heart of the impeachment case is the allegation that Trump intentionally withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest natural gas company, while his father was vice president.

Trump has maintained that he acted appropriately.

The Senate on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to acquit Trump of two impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Stocks climbed to record highs on Thursday, with all three major averages notching their best levels of the session during Trump's White House address.

