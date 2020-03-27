Trump slams GM over slow ventilator production

President Trump on Friday slammed General Motors, saying the automaker has reduced the number of ventilators it could supply and that it wants “top dollar” for them.

“As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “They said they were going to give us 40,000 much-needed ventilators 'very quickly.' Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar.”

The president also criticized GM CEO Mary Barra, saying: “Always a mess with Mary B.”

Trump called on the automaker to “immediately” reopen its Lordstown, Ohio, plant -- whose sidelining he had criticized bitterly -- to make the ventilators, which are desperately needed in hospitals across the nation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. GM sold the factory late last year to electric automaker Lordstown Motors Corp.

“General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!” Trump wrote in a subsequent tweet. “FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!”

The president also said that “many” ventilators were purchased from “some wonderful companies” and that the names and numbers will be announced later Friday.

GM did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.