Trump signs White House Hispanic prosperity executive order

President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion with Hispanic American business and government leaders Thursday, then signed an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden.

Continue Reading Below

The initiative is focused on improving educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans and establishes the Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity. This commission will advise President Trump on ways to promote apprenticeships, internships, fellowships, and other pathways to in-demand jobs for Hispanic Americans.

“Members of the commission will research and identify best practices for school choice, encourage private-sector initiatives, and foster public-private partnerships in Hispanic American communities across the country,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

TRUMP TOUTS USMCA WITH MEXICAN PRESIDENT AT WHITE HOUSE

The White House touted record low unemployment rates for Hispanic Americans, which hit 3.9 percent last year, as well as a record high for median Hispanic household income, which surpassed $50,000 for the first time ever.

The initiative comes as President Trump tries to court Hispanic voters ahead of the election later this year. According to a poll by the Pew Research Center last month, 66 percent of Hispanic voters support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while 32 percent support Trump.

That’s exactly the same amount that supported the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, four years ago, when she captured 66 percent of the Hispanic vote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

President Trump welcomed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the White House Wednesday to tout the new USMCA trade agreement, which replaced NAFTA and took effect earlier this month.

President Trump has taken a hardline stance against illegal immigration across the southern border and has threatened Mexico with tariffs in the past, but this meeting with the Mexican President was very friendly.

“As in the best times of our political relations, during my term as president of Mexico, instead of insults toward me and more importantly against my country, we have received from you understanding and respect,” López Obrador said Wednesday as the two signed a pledge for “shared future prosperity.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS