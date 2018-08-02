Trump sides with House in fight over food stamps

President Donald Trump is siding with House Republicans in the showdown over work requirements for food stamp recipients in the farm bill.

Trump on Thursday tweeted that he hopes lawmakers "will be able to leave the WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS PROVISION that the House approved" in the final version of the legislation.

The House and Senate are preparing to begin negotiations on the farm bill this fall. The House-passed bill significantly tightens work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, while the Senate version largely leaves the program alone.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is strongly backing the work requirements, but Senate leadership has said such provisions won't pass their chamber.

Farm bill programs expire on Sept. 30 unless Congress acts.