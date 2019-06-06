Trump says no deal yet with Mexico to halt 5% tariff plan

Image 1 of 2 ▼ President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, at the Shannon Airport, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Straining to stave off threatened U.S. tariffs, Mexican and American officials are claiming progress in White House talks. But President Donald Trump declared it was "not nearly enough" to halt the import taxes he is holding out as a way to force Mexico to stanch the flow of illegal migrants at America's southern border.

Talks were to resume Thursday.

Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced separately that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May.

Without a deal, the first tariffs are to go into effect next Monday. They would consist of 5% taxes on imports from Mexico, eventually increasing to 25%.