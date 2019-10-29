Trump: Federal Reserve holding US economy back

President Trump again blamed the Federal Reserve for holding back the economy, saying the U.S. has "unlimited potential."

"The Fed doesn't have a clue," Trump tweeted Tuesday as U.S. policymakers began the first of a two day meeting.

He was responding to a FOX Business "Varney & Co." segment that discussed negative central bank interest rates in Europe and Japan.

Trump said U.S. central bank officials should follow their lead.

"The Fed doesn't have a clue! We have unlimited potential, only held back by the Federal Reserve. But we are winning anyway!"

A decision on interest rates will come Wednesday after the bank's seventh policy meeting of 2019. Observers expect the Fed to cut the target rate by 25 basis points, to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.