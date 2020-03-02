Trump slams Fed's coronavirus response as 'slow,' renews calls for lower interest rates

President Trump took aim at the Federal Reserve on Monday, increasing pressure on the U.S. central bank to lower interest rates to better compete with other countries.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate."

"We don't, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following!" he added.