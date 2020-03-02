Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

Trump slams Fed's coronavirus response as 'slow,' renews calls for lower interest rates

'The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate,' president tweets

By FOXBusiness
President Trump speaks to reporters about coronavirus, 2020 Democrats and the Federal Reserve. video

Trump: The Fed has done this country a 'great disservice'

President Trump speaks to reporters about coronavirus, 2020 Democrats and the Federal Reserve.

President Trump took aim at the Federal Reserve on Monday, increasing pressure on the U.S. central bank to lower interest rates to better compete with other countries.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate."

"We don't, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following!" he added.