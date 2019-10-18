Expand / Collapse search
Trump nominates Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry as energy secretary

President Trump discusses the 'fantastic job' Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has done.video

Trump: Rick Perry will leaving at the end of the year

President Trump discusses the 'fantastic job' Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has done.

President Trump on Friday nominated Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry as the next U.S. energy secretary.

“I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

The president praised Perry, who he said will be leaving the post at the end of the year to “pursue other interests.”

“I want to thank Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for the outstanding job he has done. He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests," Trump said in a tweet. "Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy … He is also my friend!”

Perry's departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.