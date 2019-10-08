Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Trump criticizes California's high gas prices, policies

By FOXBusiness
GasBuddy Head of Petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan on the outlook for gas prices.video

Gas prices headed lower?

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan on the outlook for gas prices.

While the summer driving season has come to an end, high gasoline prices have not.

Prices in California have soared above what most Americans are paying at the pump.In some locations.

Californians are paying $5 for a gallon of gas.

President Trump had critical words in a tweet.

A number of refinery outages tightened gas supply in the market.California’s gas prices are the most expensive in the United States.

The national average is currently $2.65 a gallon.