Trump says China talks continue, questions if he wants to make deal

China wants a trade deal with the U.S., according to President Trump, who was coy Wednesday about whether he wants an agreement.

"We continue to talk to China. China wants to make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House. "The question is, do I want to make a deal, because I like what's happening right now. We're taking in billions and billions of dollars."

He shook hands on a "phase one" agreement in October, and the two countries have been trying to put it in writing since then.

He suggested that the tariffs he has placed on Chinese goods have spurred companies to bring operations to the U.S. Trump made the remarks as he was leaving Washington to tour an Apple facility in Austin, Texas.

"From the day I got elected from the campaign, I've been asking Tim Cook to, if they would, we want to see Apple build here," he said. "That way you have no tariffs."

Apple secured tariff exemptions in September from U.S. trade officials on key Mac Pro parts from China, and three days later announced it would build the new Mac Pro computer at the Austin facility.

The China tariffs have added $63 billion to the U.S. Treasury in the last year, according to numbers released in August.

