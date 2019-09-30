Trump cheers billions of dollars' worth of US investments from major auto companies

President Trump on Monday touted a host of new investments in the U.S. worth billions of dollars.

One of the investments is a $4 billion joint venture on behalf of Hyundai, Kia and Aptiv to develop autonomous driving technologies, which the president noted would bring a lot of “great jobs” back to America.

Additionally, Trump said Navistar would be building a $250 million truck factory in San Antonio, Texas – bringing an additional 600 jobs.

Trump also mentioned – as previously reported by FOX Business – that tech giant Apple will build its new Mac Pro in Austin, Texas, after it was granted exemptions from tariffs to import parts from China.

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement last week. “We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity.”

