Trump announces new actions against China over Hong Kong, coronavirus

President Trump announced new actions against China on Friday related to the passage of a new Chinese security law that weakens Hong Kong’s autonomy, calling it a treaty violation.

The president said the U.S. will crack down on Chinese companies listed on American exchanges.

“Investing firms should not be subjecting their clients to the hidden and undue risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules,” Trump said. “Americans are entitled to fairness and transparency.”

The U.S. is also revising its travel advisory for Hong Kong, warning that Americans could be spied on by the Chinese government, Trump said. And Chinese and Hong Kong city officials could face direct U.S. sanctions for “smothering” Hong Kong’s freedom.

Trump also announced the U.S. is “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization, blaming it on a disparity in funding paid by the U.S. and China, as well as the spread of the coronavirus.

“Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligation to the World Health Organization,” he said.

The funds the U.S. normally pays to the WHO – more than $450 million last year – will instead be directed to other public health groups, according to Trump.

More than 1 million people have died from COVID-19, including more than 100,000 in the U.S. Trump blamed Chinese officials for the virus’s spread.

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” he said.

Check back for more on this developing story.