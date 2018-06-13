Trudeau cabinet member prepared to end Trump trade spat

Ralph Goodale, Canadian public safety minister and former finance minister, applauded President Trump for reaching a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“The meeting on Monday in Singapore with respect to North Korea — that holds important potential for the peace and security of the world,” Goodale told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Wednesday on “Varney & Co." "And indeed President Trump should be congratulated for taking that step.”

But it was just days ago that trade tensions between the United States and its second-largest trading partner escalated following the G-7 meeting after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in a public spat.

Before departing the summit, Trump warned trading partners not to retaliate against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trudeau fired back during a press conference on Saturday, declaring that Canadians “did not take lightly” to the duties and would not be pushed around. Canada recently issued retaliatory tariffs that would go into effect on July 1.

Trump lashed out at Trudeau, calling him “dishonest & weak,” on Twitter.

Goodale said Canada has put forth “constructive ideas” on how to “improve trade flows” between both countries.

“You look at the relationship between Canada and United States, that boundary between us is the longest, most open successful unmilitarized boundary in the history of world,” he said. “And [the trade] is roughly in balance in both directions.”