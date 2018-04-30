Treasury unveils ‘fix’ for restoring Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told FOX Business he is dedicated removing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from the government’s control.

“I am determined that we have a fix to the GSEs [government sponsored enterprises] and that we don't leave them in conservatorship for the rest of the time,” he told Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday.

While he did not convey what the exact plan is, Mnuchin said there are a number of solutions, including the option of replacing the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) commissioner on the table.

“I think that having a government guarantee on a third-year mortgage is important for liquidity in the markets,” he added.

Although it’s “highly unlikely” that Congress addresses it this year, Mnuchin said it will be a “big focus” post-midterm elections.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were bailed out by the U.S. government at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.