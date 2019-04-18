Trading Slows for Interactive Brokers Group

The volume of active trades being placed on Interactive Brokers Group's (NYSEMKT: IBKR) platform fell in the first quarter, and that drove somewhat underwhelming results for the company. Earnings did rise because of a one-time gain, but the underlying business isn't churning out strong fundamentals like it once was.

The headline was a slowdown in trading, but as usual, there's more to Interactive Brokers' results than the headlines -- so let's dig into what the quarter looked like for the electronic brokerage.

Continue Reading Below

Interactive Brokers Group Inc: The raw numbers

Metric Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Year-Over-Year Change Sales $558 million $527 million 5.9% Net income $49 million $46 million 6.5% Diluted EPS $0.64 $0.63 1.6%

What happened with Interactive Brokers Group this quarter?

Rising revenue and earnings hide some of the slowdown we're seeing in trading, but are often shaped by one-time events. It's important for investors to keep an eye on fundamental metrics like brokerage account equity and trading volume and where they're trending. Here's a breakdown of segments and their operating metrics.

Electronic brokerage revenue fell 2% to $456 million on lower commission revenue. Segment income before taxes fell 14% to $250 million.

Customer accounts grew by 21% to 623,000 and customer equity rose 14% to $147.6 billion. These metrics usually give investors a feel for where revenue will trend, but a 10% drop in total daily active revenue trades (DARTs) to 848,000 led to a decline in revenue. Below, I'll cover why this decline took place.

Market making segment income before taxes fell 33% to $6 million as Interactive Brokers wound down the business.

A $103 million gain was recorded after Tiger Brokers went public. This is a mark to market gain, and the value has not yet been realized.

A $42 million loss was taken on customer accounts that went into deficit on margin trades.

Advertisement

What management had to say

Management said a limit on microcap stock trades impacted trading volume. CEO Thomas Peterffy said in a statement:

If regulatory guidance is given, we could see trades jump, but that's not what happened in the first-quarter earnings report.

Looking Forward

Growing customer accounts and equity are positive for Interactive Brokers and should drive growth long-term. But the impact of conservative microcap trading policies have hurt earnings and could be a drag on results in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive BrokersWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Interactive Brokers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Interactive Brokers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.