Trading Slows for Interactive Brokers Group

The volume of active trades being placed on Interactive Brokers Group's (NYSEMKT: IBKR) platform fell in the first quarter, and that drove somewhat underwhelming results for the company. Earnings did rise because of a one-time gain, but the underlying business isn't churning out strong fundamentals like it once was.
The headline was a slowdown in trading, but as usual, there's more to Interactive Brokers' results than the headlines -- so let's dig into what the quarter looked like for the electronic brokerage.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc: The raw numbers
|Metric
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2018
|Year-Over-Year Change
|Sales
|$558 million
|$527 million
|5.9%
|Net income
|$49 million
|$46 million
|6.5%
|Diluted EPS
|$0.64
|$0.63
|1.6%
What happened with Interactive Brokers Group this quarter?
Rising revenue and earnings hide some of the slowdown we're seeing in trading, but are often shaped by one-time events. It's important for investors to keep an eye on fundamental metrics like brokerage account equity and trading volume and where they're trending. Here's a breakdown of segments and their operating metrics.
- Electronic brokerage revenue fell 2% to $456 million on lower commission revenue. Segment income before taxes fell 14% to $250 million.
- Customer accounts grew by 21% to 623,000 and customer equity rose 14% to $147.6 billion. These metrics usually give investors a feel for where revenue will trend, but a 10% drop in total daily active revenue trades (DARTs) to 848,000 led to a decline in revenue. Below, I'll cover why this decline took place.
- Market making segment income before taxes fell 33% to $6 million as Interactive Brokers wound down the business.
- A $103 million gain was recorded after Tiger Brokers went public. This is a mark to market gain, and the value has not yet been realized.
- A $42 million loss was taken on customer accounts that went into deficit on margin trades.
What management had to say
Management said a limit on microcap stock trades impacted trading volume. CEO Thomas Peterffy said in a statement:
If regulatory guidance is given, we could see trades jump, but that's not what happened in the first-quarter earnings report.
Looking Forward
Growing customer accounts and equity are positive for Interactive Brokers and should drive growth long-term. But the impact of conservative microcap trading policies have hurt earnings and could be a drag on results in 2019.
