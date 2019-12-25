Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Trader Joe's, Walmart recall hard-boiled egg products

By FOXBusiness
Trader Joe's, Walmart and other stores nationwide are voluntarily pulling egg products from their shelves after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an announcement Monday from Bakkavor Foods USA Inc.

The warning concerns a recall of all hard-boiled egg products from Almark Foods egg production facility in Gainesville, Georgia, due to possible listeria contamination, which can cause fatal illness in those with weak immune systems such as children, the elderly and pregnant women, the FDA reported.

Seven people from five different states have been infected with the illness, four have been hospitalized and one person has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Egg cartons displayed on a shelf at a market in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The egg products distributed by Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. can be found in Trader Joe's Egg Salad in 6 oz. and 20 oz. packages with expiration dates labeled Dec. 27 or earlier.

Bakkavor Foods distributed the products to Trader Joe's retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.

Other brand names that use eggs from Almark include Almark Foods, Egggs Select, Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Rainbow Farms and Sutherland’s Food Service, Inc., the FDA reported.

