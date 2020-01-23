Expand / Collapse search
Trade war weighs on railroad operator Union Pacific

Softness in the domestic auto and industrial sectors have also hit freight volumes

Trump: We will start phase two trade deal right away

President Trump sits down with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo to discuss second-term goals including tax cuts for the middle class, the impeachment battle and trade deals.

(Reuters) - Railroad operator Union Pacific Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as freight volumes of agricultural products and energy shipments fell.

Last year, the company cut capital spending and jobs, as the U.S.-China trade war worsened the industry-wide slump in freight volumes.

U.S. trade policies and softness in the domestic auto and industrial sectors have also hit freight volumes.

Union Pacific's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, fell 1.9 points to 59.7% in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.

UNPUNION PACIFIC CORPORATION185.13+4.20+2.32%

A lower ratio means higher profitability for railroads.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net quarterly income fell to $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share, from $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 9.5% to $5.21 billion.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of $2.04 per share and revenue of $5.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)