Trade concerns setting up stocks for more losses

Stocks looked to add to recent declines on concerns trade talks have stalled and there are doubts about a summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.55%. The S&P 500 fell 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.77%.

Stocks retreated on Tuesday as President Donald Trump reignited trade jitters when he said he was unhappy with the recent discussions with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 178.88 points, or 0.72%, to 24,834.41. The S&P 500 fell 8.57 points, or 0.3%, to 2,724.44. The Nasdaq Composite was down 15.58 points, or 0.21%, to 7,378.46.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24834.41 -178.88 -0.72% SP500 S&P 500 2724.44 -8.57 -0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7378.4551 -15.58 -0.21%

JCPenney tumbled after it was announced that CEO Marvin Ellison will leave to run home improvement retailer Lowe’s.

Tesla shares were down more than 3% after CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that some Model 3 vehicles may have a braking problem. Tesla expects to provide a software fix over the next few days.

Sears Holdings fell nearly 7% on a report that the struggling retailer will close more stores this year.

Retail will be front and center with before the bell earnings reports coming from Lowe’s, Target and Tiffany.

On the economic calendar, the focus will be on new home sales.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.2%, the most in 2 months.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell the most in a month, closing down 1.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.0%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.