Toys ‘R’ Us gift card holders face Bed Bath & Beyond deadline

Toys “R” Us is liquidating, and time is running out for customers seeking to redeem Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” US gift cards.

Thursday is the last day the cards can be exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond credit. About 64 cents on the dollar is being paid in the form of a Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY gift card. The minimum amount is $20. The home products chain is working with CardCash, which buys and sells discounted gift cards.

To determine how much will be paid on the gift card, go to this worksheet on the Bed Bath & Beyond website and enter the name of company and the amount. The page will show that a $20 Toys “R” gift card will be worth $12.84.

Once the customer agrees to the offer, a Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY eGift Card will be emailed within a business day.

The home products chain offers different amounts for different merchants. For example, it is offering to pay $17.76 for a $20 gift card from Home Depot.

Bed Bath & Beyond hadn’t returned an email message from FOX Business at the time of publication requesting comment on why it pays different amounts.

Customers can also use the gift cards at Toys “R” Us until April 21. The toy chain said on its website that it’s no longer accepting coupons – including Geoffrey Birthday Club coupons. Sorry, kids.