Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage: report

Toyota Motor is slashing its global production for September by 40% from its previous plan due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, according to Nikkei Asia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Toyota shares were lower by 4% in the premarket.

The automaker had planned to make just fewer than 900,000 cars. That number has been cut to about 500,000, resulting in a temporary production shutdown as several domestic factories.

TENN. NISSAN PLANT TO CLOSE FOR 2 WEEKS DUE TO CHIP SHORTAGE

Production in North America, China and Europe will likely be scaled back by tens of thousands of units.

In addition to the chip crush, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 175.73 -2.44 -1.37%

Last September, as the automaker started to recover from the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota produced 840,000 units.

Toyota had no immediate response to a request by Nikkei for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Toyota is the world's largest automaker by sales volumes.