Toyota

Toyota sales surge as company reports best November ever

Sales are up more than 9 percent

By FOXBusiness
Toyota had its best November ever, as it clocked 207,857 vehicle sales.

That’s an increase of more than 9 percent on a volume basis and a 5 percent uptick in daily selling rate compared to November 2018, according to the company.

The Toyota division saw 177,764 car sales, a surge of about 8 percent on a volume basis and a 4 percent daily selling rate. For the brand’s Lexus division, 30,093 cars were sold, an increase of nearly 14 percent in volume and a 9 percent daily selling rate.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers:

Toyota Division:

  • RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold
  • 4Runner sales up 7.8 percent
  • Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent
  • C-HR sales up 5.8 percent
  • Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent
  • Prius sales increased 11.9 percent
  • Camry sales up 4.3 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent
  • Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent
  • Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent
  • Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent

Lexus Division:

  • NX sales up 14.2 percent, led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold
  • RX sales increased 12.5 percent, boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641
  • GX sales increased 34.6 percent
  • RC sales increased 111.3 percent
  • ES sales up 7.7 percent
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent;
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent;

Both the Toyota RAV4 and Lexus NX hybrids outperformed compared to last year as the company makes a push to more eco-friendly vehicles, and remains “committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility,” the company said.

