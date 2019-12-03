Toyota sales surge as company reports best November ever

Toyota had its best November ever, as it clocked 207,857 vehicle sales.

That’s an increase of more than 9 percent on a volume basis and a 5 percent uptick in daily selling rate compared to November 2018, according to the company.

The Toyota division saw 177,764 car sales, a surge of about 8 percent on a volume basis and a 4 percent daily selling rate. For the brand’s Lexus division, 30,093 cars were sold, an increase of nearly 14 percent in volume and a 9 percent daily selling rate.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers:

Toyota Division:

RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold

4Runner sales up 7.8 percent

Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent

C-HR sales up 5.8 percent

Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent

Prius sales increased 11.9 percent

Camry sales up 4.3 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent

Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent

Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent

Lexus Division:

NX sales up 14.2 percent, led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold

RX sales increased 12.5 percent, boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641

GX sales increased 34.6 percent

RC sales increased 111.3 percent

ES sales up 7.7 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent;

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent;

Both the Toyota RAV4 and Lexus NX hybrids outperformed compared to last year as the company makes a push to more eco-friendly vehicles, and remains “committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility,” the company said.

