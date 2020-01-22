Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Toyota recalls 2.9M vehicles; air bags may not inflate

Owners will be notified by mid-March

Associated Press
close
FBN’s Jeff Flock interviewed Ford Global Operations President Joe Hinrichs and Toyota North America SVP Bill Fay at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.video

Toyota North America SVP: The passenger car business is still good

FBN’s Jeff Flock interviewed Ford Global Operations President Joe Hinrichs and Toyota North America SVP Bill Fay at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Toyota is recalling about 2.9 million cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

Continue Reading Below

The recall covers certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 Matrix, the 2012 through 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon Hybrid.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Toyota says the air bag control computer may not be properly protected against electrical interference. That can lead to incomplete air bag deployment or failure to inflate in a crash.

HONDA RECALLS 2.7M NORTH AMERICAN VEHICLES FOR NEW AIR BAG INFLATOR DEFECT

In most cases Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the air bag control computer and a wiring harness. In some cases dealers will inspect the computer to determine if it needs the filter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Owners will be notified by mid-March.