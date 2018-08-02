Tourists frustrated as Eiffel Tower closes in peak season

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Visitors descending upon the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed.

Since Wednesday, Eiffel Tower workers have been on strike over a new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long queues.

Nico Schulze Bilk of Germany, who had planned his first visit to Paris eight months ago, was disappointed Thursday, saying "I was really excited to see ... the city from the top, but now it is closed."

Caroline Brawand of Switzerland, who had planned to share the magical view from the Eiffel Tower with her daughter, felt "very let down."

The Eiffel Tower now allows half of its tickets to be booked in advance but unions say that system has created "monstrous" waiting times.