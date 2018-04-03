Tourists and exports return to storm-hit island of Dominica

The prime minister of Dominica is reporting progress on one of the Caribbean islands hardest hit by Hurricane Maria.

Roosevelt Skerrit says his country has exported the first crops planted since Maria tore across the island as a Category 5 storm in September. He says water has been restored to the entire island and tourism is recovering with the return of cruise ships and the re-opening of hotels.

The storm killed at least 31 people and damaged 90 percent of homes in Dominica.

About 5,000 homes need to be built and 20,000 repaired. Skerrit says about $400 million of the $1 billion needed to rebuild and prepare for future storms has been raised. He spoke Tuesday at a disaster workshop in Miami organized by the Clinton Foundation.