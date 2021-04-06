Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Toshiba gets takeover bid from private equity firm CVC

Toshiba CEO Kurumatani once served as chairman of CVC’s Japan unit

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday that it has received an acquisition proposal from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

The Japanese industrial company said it would seek further details about the offer and consider it carefully.

The offer comes as some of Toshiba’s shareholders have questioned the company’s corporate governance in recent months.

PRIVATE EQUITY CASH REACHES RECORD $1.5T

In March, shareholders approved a proposal made by Effissimo Capital Management Pte., a major Toshiba shareholder, proposing to appoint investigators to look into whether the shareholders’ meeting last year was conducted fairly.

Foreign shareholders have taken a growing role at the Japanese conglomerate since it raised billions of dollars in 2017 to bolster its balance sheet following the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Toshiba Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani served as chairman of CVC’s Japan unit before joining the company.

Toshiba had a market capitalization of 1.738 trillion yen ($15.84 billion) as of Tuesday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.