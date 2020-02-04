Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

These are the Top 5 fast food chains

McDonald's $38.5B in 2018 sales ranks as No.1

By FOXBusiness
What are the food trends of 2020?

Boston Chops chef and owner Chris Coombs tells FOX Business' Charles Payne while the food industry is always changing, people are still focused on healthy, local options.

McDonald’s has pecked its way to the top of the fast-food industry, hitting nearly $40 billion in sales in 2018, according to QSR magazine which compiled a list of the top-selling fast-food chains in America.

The fast-food behemoth outpaced competitors by almost $20 billion in system-wide sales across the United States in 2018 with coffee giant Starbucks coming in as its closest competitor. Coming up on the heels of the Golden Arches are other well-known chains offering a quick fix including fellow chicken war competitor Chick-fil-A.

The fast-food industry generates revenue of over $570 billion, according to Franchisehelp. In 2015, the U.S. alone saw a whopping $200 billion, an uptick from the mere $6 billion in 1970. Over the course of the next seven years, the industry is projected to have a growth of 2.5 percent, Franchisehelp reported.

Recently, competition in the sector has become fierce with the industries heaviest hitters going head to head trying to provide more options as consumer preferences shift towards healthier, more sustainable food.

McDonald's, Chick-fil-A are beefing up menu options with more plant-based and chicken sandwiches, Starbucks is has a menu reflecting the fast-growing trend of non-dairy drinks with beverages made with plant-based milk alternatives.

Here are the top five fast-food chains:

1. McDonald's: $38.5 billion in systemwide sales. 

McDonalds location inside Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminal

2. Starbucks: $19.7 billion in systemwide sales.

Starbucks Coffee shop inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

3. Subway: $10.4 billion in systemwide sales. 

A Subway restaurant is seen inside the new 2,000 square foot Wal-Mart Supercenter store in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

4. Taco Bell( parent company YUM! Brands): $10.3 billion in systemwide sales. 

5. Chick-fil-A: $10 billion in systemwide sales. 

A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a take out bag at one of its restaurants in Bethesda, Maryland. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages)

