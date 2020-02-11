New Hampshire's top employers

The New Hampshire primaries are underway Tuesday as a shrinking field of Democratic candidates battles to decide who will run against President Donald Trump in November.

The marquee day comes just after the president held a rally in the Granite State Monday — his first after his impeachment acquittal. Trump touted the strong economy and job growth.

Since Trump has taken office, the economy added more than 6 million jobs and the average unemployment rate is at its lowest in 50 years. In New Hampshire, specifically, the unemployment rate stands at 2.6 percent, lower than the 3.6 percent national average.

And workers in the state, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016, have seen steady wage growth since, according to a report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.

To pinpoint New Hampshire’s biggest employers, career website Zippia looked at more than 250,000 companies across the country and narrowed the list down to the brands headquartered in the state that have the highest number of current employees.

Here are the top 10:

1. C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers provides wholesale distribution of food and groceries.

No. of employees: 17,000

City: Keene

2. Keene State College

Keene State is a public liberal arts college.

No. of employees: 5,749

City: Keene

3. Timberland

Timberland is a major boots, shoes, clothing and accessories retailer.

No. of employees: 5,600

City: Stratham

4. University of New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire is a public research university.

No. of employees: 5,430

City: Durham

5. Standex International

Standex manufactures of food-service equipment, electronics and hydraulics.

No. of employees: 5,400

City: Salem

6. Dartmouth College

Dartmouth is a private Ivy League research university.

No. of employees: 4,950

City: Hanover

7. MTS Inc.

MTS supplies recorded music for Tower Records among other brands.

No. of employees: 4,463

City: Stratham

8. Albany International

Albany provides industrial goods to companies across the United States.

No. of employees: 4,400

City: Rochester

9. C&S Careers

C&S places job seekers with employers.

No. of employees: 3,140

City: Keene

10. Anvil International

Anvil manufactures piping connections and support systems.

No. of employees: 3,130

City: Exeter

