Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

New Hampshire's top employers

Jobs will be top-of-mind for voters come Election Day

By FOXBusiness
close
Voting has begun in New Hampshire as Democratic candidates make last-minute campaign stops. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more. video

Ahead of New Hampshire primary, Democrats make final pitches to voters

Voting has begun in New Hampshire as Democratic candidates make last-minute campaign stops. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more.

The New Hampshire primaries are underway Tuesday as a shrinking field of Democratic candidates battles to decide who will run against President Donald Trump in November.

Continue Reading Below

The marquee day comes just after the president held a rally in the Granite State Monday — his first after his impeachment acquittal. Trump touted the strong economy and job growth.

President Trump says Republicans are lifting up citizens, boosting the economy and adding thousands of jobs for hard-working Americans. Video

Since Trump has taken office, the economy added more than 6 million jobs and the average unemployment rate is at its lowest in 50 years. In New Hampshire, specifically, the unemployment rate stands at 2.6 percent, lower than the 3.6 percent national average.

And workers in the state, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016, have seen steady wage growth since, according to a report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.

To pinpoint New Hampshire’s biggest employers, career website Zippia looked at more than 250,000 companies across the country and narrowed the list down to the brands headquartered in the state that have the highest number of current employees.

Here are the top 10:

1. C&S Wholesale Grocers      

C&S Wholesale Grocers provides wholesale distribution of food and groceries.

No. of employees: 17,000

City: Keene

2. Keene State College 

Keene State is a public liberal arts college.

No. of employees: 5,749

City: Keene

3. Timberland     

Timberland is a major boots, shoes, clothing and accessories retailer.

No. of employees: 5,600

City: Stratham

4. University of New Hampshire                      

The University of New Hampshire is a public research university.

No. of employees: 5,430

City: Durham

5. Standex International            

Standex manufactures of food-service equipment, electronics and hydraulics.

No. of employees: 5,400

City: Salem

6. Dartmouth College    

Dartmouth is a private Ivy League research university.

No. of employees: 4,950

City: Hanover

7. MTS Inc.

MTS supplies recorded music for Tower Records among other brands.

No. of employees: 4,463

New Mexico Second District congressional candidate Claire Chase discusses the reasons why she is running for Congress and the political dynamics of her district. Video

City: Stratham

HOW TRUMP'S BOOMING JOBS MARKET BOOSTS HIS 2020 CHANCES

8. Albany International  

Albany provides industrial goods to companies across the United States.

No. of employees: 4,400

City: Rochester

SUBWAY’S MASSIVE HQ LAYOFFS SPARK CITY TO LAUNCH JOB FAIR

9. C&S Careers 

C&S places job seekers with employers.

No. of employees: 3,140

City: Keene

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

10. Anvil International      

Anvil manufactures piping connections and support systems.

No. of employees: 3,130

City: Exeter

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS